Just in: Barcelona lifts 2nd women’s Champions League trophy beating Wolfsburg 3-2

Spanish female football club, Barcelona Femini, has lifted its second Champions League trophy after the team defeated German club, Wolfsburg, 3-2 during this year:s final.

With the victory, the Spanish giant increased their trophy for the season to two, after winning the league with their male counterpart.

The Spanish club came from behind to achieve the victory after Wolfsburg took the lead earlier in the game.

The winner, meanwhile, achieved the goal without its Nigerian striker, Asisat Oshoala, who suffered a thigh injury minutes before the game against the German club.

She suffered the injury minutes before the game on Saturday and was replaced in the starting line-up by 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo.

