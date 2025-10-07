JUST IN: Barcelona ex-player retires over family issues

Spain football club, Barcelona’s former defender, Jordi Alba, has announced that he would retire from the game at the end of the current Major League Soccer (MLS) season in the United States, ending over two decades of professional football.

Alba said that the decision to leave the game that earned him global recognition was taken to begin new personal projects and to dedicate more time to his family after many years as a professional footballer.

As gathered, the upcoming MLS Playoffs will mark the final chapter of an outstanding career and two successful seasons with our Club.

The defender’s decision was made public by the club on Tuesday, days after his Inter Miami teammate, Sergio Busquets, with whom they both played together for Barcelona and the Spanish national team, announced his retirement from the game.

Alba, while announcing his decision, said: “This has been a thoughtful decision I’ve considered for a long time. I feel it’s the right moment to begin a new personal chapter and fully enjoy time with my family after so many demanding years in professional football.

“I’m very happy with my time at Inter Miami and truly grateful for the support of the fans and for having been part of the team’s successes, sharing special moments in the Club’s growth. Now my goal is to finish the season in the best possible way, giving my all in the playoffs.”

Reacting to the development, the Managing owner of Inter Miami, Jorge Mas, described the defender as one whose contribution has brought remarkable achievements to the club.

He said: “Jordi has been an exceptional addition to Inter Miami and one of the standout players in Major League Soccer over these two seasons. His experience, consistency, and attacking contribution have been very important to the Club’s success.

“Beyond the goals and assists, he has been a great asset within the team and an exemplary professional. Those that know me know that family is the most important part of my life, and Jordi will forever be part of our Inter Miami family. We wish Jordi all the happiness in this new stage of his life.”

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Jordi has become a key part of the team with remarkable consistency, combining experience, technical quality, and determination.

During his time with the Club, he has recorded 14 goals and 38 assists to date, contributing to the team’s identity and to Inter Miami’s recent achievements, including the Leagues Cup title and the Supporters’ Shield.

Recognized worldwide as one of the best left-backs of his generation, Jordi brought to Miami the same level of excellence that defined his brilliant career with FC Barcelona and the Spanish National Team, where he won major titles and represented his country with pride.

Inter Miami CF thanks Jordi for his dedication and professionalism, as the Club looks forward to his important contribution in the final matches of the regular season and the upcoming playoffs.