JUST IN: Bandits kill two Customs’ officers parading Kebbi community

No fewer than two officers of the Nigerian Customs Service have been confirmed dead after the deceased and their colleagues were attacked during patrol along Dakingari-Koko road in Kebbi State.

The two officers, who were identified as Abdullahi Mohammed, Customs Assistant II and A. K. Shehu, Inspector Customs, were killed at about 1:30a.m. on Thursday after they attacked their patrol vehicle.

As gathered, the suspected bandits, after attacking the team on patrol, carted away with one of the deceased’s rifles, AK-47.

The officers death was confirmed by the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, who described the development as pathetic, after attending their funeral session.

Idris, who was represented during the funeral held at the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi by he Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Yakubu Bala-Tafida, prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased and grant them Jannatul Firdaus.

He, on behalf of the state government commenstrated with the deceased immediate families as well as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and assured that the state government would provide temporary support to the deceased families.

“On behalf of Kebbi State Government, we wish to tender our condolences to the immediate families and the Nigeria Customs Service, we urge you to accept what happened in good faith as nobody will live beyond his/her destined time. May Allah forgive their shortcomings,” he prayed.

Idris assured all security agencies working in the state of government’s continues support for intensive security operations and intelligence gathering towards mitigating the naferious activities of bandits and other criminal elements across the state.

Those in attendance are Head of Service (HOS) Safiyanu Garba-Bena, Permanent secretary Cabinet Garba Muazu, Director security Abdulrahman and Ahmed Idris Chief press Secretary to the Governor.

