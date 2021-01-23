JUST IN: Bandits kill six, injure eight others during fresh attacks in Kaduna

Efforts by the Nigerian Military to restore normalcy to Kaduna State may not be yielding desired result following fresh attacks launched by bandits in different communities across the state, killing at least six persons and inflicting injuries on another eight residents.

The Guild gathered that four persons were killed in Chikun local government while two others were killed in Giwa council on Saturday by the bandits.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, narrated that the attacks occurred at different locations across the state, adding, some injured persons have been discharged from the hospital after been treated.

According to him, armed bandits attacked Maskoro community of Kakau Ward, and Akunakwo of Gwagwada Ward, both in Chikun local government area, where they killed two persons, identified as Nehemiah Ishaku and Yunana Mai-Mulo, while two others, Haruna Dogo and Danjuma Jagaba were killed at Akunakwo in similar attacks.

In a separate incident, between Hayin Inji and Kidandan town in Giwa local government, armed bandits also attacked and killed one Alhaji Yahuza Jinaidu in a bid to dispossess him of his motorcycle.

Also in Giwa local government area, at ‘Yan Rake, Galadimawa, bandits wielding sophisticated weapons opened fire injuring nine persons, while one of the victims, Kabiru Lado, eventually died while being rushed to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed deep sadness over the fresh killings, and prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased, while sending his condolences to their families.

He has also urged security agencies to ramp up their responses to curb such attacks.