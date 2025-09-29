JUST IN: Bandits kill one, injure scores in Kwara

A group of armed men, suspected to be bandits, launched a deadly overnight attack on a settlement in Marri Village, Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing one resident and leaving several others severely injured.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community at night, shooting indiscriminately and sending villagers fleeing in panic.

In addition to killing a resident, the attackers, whose motive remains unknown, also seized motorcycles belonging to locals during the assault, which occurred between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

According to an eyewitness, more casualties might have been recorded if not for the timely intervention of troops from the Nigerian Army, who disrupted the operation, pursued the bandits into a nearby bush, and engaged them in a gun battle.

The source added that the soldiers recovered the stolen motorcycles after overpowering the gunmen, who fled the scene.

“We were terrified, but the military’s arrival gave us some relief. At least they were able to recover what the criminals took,” a resident told reporters on Monday morning.

Despite the military’s intervention, villagers say fear still grips the area, especially as Kwara North has seen a surge in deadly raids in recent weeks.