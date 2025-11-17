JUST IN: Bandits kill Kebbi Vice Principal, abduct over five schoolchildren

Hassan Makuku, a vice principal at Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in the Maga area of Kebbi State, has reportedly been killed by suspected bandits after they attacked the school.

In addition to killing the vice principal, the gunmen are said to have abducted five students before fleeing the school premises without resistance.

Makuku, as gathered, died from injuries sustained after being shot while shielding students during the attack in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Eyewitnesses described the incident as “sudden and ruthless,” saying the armed men attacked the school without mercy, leaving students present during the invasion helpless.

“The entire region is in deep grief,” said Murjanatu Gishiri, a local resident. “The bandits showed no mercy, and our hearts ache for the children taken and the brave vice principal who tried to protect them.”

Gishiri explained that the community has since been holding prayers for the late vice principal, seeking solace and divine comfort for his grieving family. “We ask Allah to grant him mercy and a peaceful resting place,” she added.

Residents are appealing to the government for urgent action to rescue the abducted students and strengthen protection around schools in the region, which has repeatedly faced attacks by armed bandits.

Meanwhile, attempts to obtain official statements from security agencies were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.