33.5 C
Lagos
Thursday, March 7, 2024
spot_img
National

JUST IN: Bandits kidnap over 20 schoolchildren, teachers in Kaduna

0
2

Over 20 schoolchildren were reported to have been kidnapped by bandits during an attack on LEA Primary School in Kuriga town, Kaduna State.

Aside from the schoolchildren, Head teacher of the school and some other staff were said to be among the victims in the bandits captivity.

As gathered, the attack led to pandemonium in Chikun Local Government with parents racing to the school to ascertain of their children were not abducted by the gunmen.

It was learnt that the bandits stormed the school at about 8:20 am immediately after the school assembly was concluded on Thursday.

A resident, Lawal Kuriga, told newsmen that the abducted victims were marched into the forest by the bandits.

Efforts to reach the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, after the abduction proved abortive.

Previous article
Marwa advocates NDLEA Act amendment against drug peddlers

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.