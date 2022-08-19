JUST IN: Bandits free 85yrs old woman, three other Kaduna train passengers

No fewer than four more passengers abducted by bandits during an attack on the AK9 train have been released, barely four months after the kidnap in Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, reports have emanated that the bandits have threatened to marry to off the a 21-year-old Christian girl, Azurfa John, to potential suitor in the state.

Among the passengers was an 85-year-old woman, Halimatu Atta, was released alongside her daughter, Adama Aliyu, by the bandits that attacked the train a few meters away from the station in the state.

Other passengers released on Friday after several weeks in the bandits den were Mohammed Sani Abdulmaji and a Sokoto State indigene, Modin Bodinga.

A member of the negotiating team, Tukur Mamu, who confirmed the release of the abducted passengers, said that they have been reunited with their families.

On the young lady, Mamu urged the Federal Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to urgently prevent another forceful marriage, just as they did in the case of Leah Sharibu in Yobe state some years ago.

According to Mamu, one of the top commanders of the terrorists is said to be in love with Azurfa and was prepared to marry her against her wish in their den.

He added that there was need for them to intensify efforts towards the release of the 23 victims still with the terrorists, particularly those whose health conditions were beginning to deteriorating and require urgent medical attention.

Mamu, meanwhile, cautioned CAN not to politicize the issue or reduce it to mere press releases, but to work closely with relevant authorities to engage the abductors on the case of Azurfa before it becomes late.

