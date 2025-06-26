JUST IN: Bandits ban farming activities indefinitely in Katsina LG

Food prices may continue to skyrocket across Nigeria particularly states depending on Katsina state for food supply after armed bandits imposed indefinite ban on all farming activities in communities inside Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

The announcement made by armed group, led by the notorious warlord known as Babaro, was said to have left residents in fear that the food insecurity threatening the state may increase beyond expectation.

They were said to have issued the ban after seizing control of major settlements across the area, giving a stern warning that whoever defies him will be killed.

The affected area were from Marabar Kankara to Yantumaki, with villagers saying the ban comes at the peak of the rainy season, a critical time for agricultural productivity in the community.

“The bandits warned us not to set foot on our farms again. Anyone caught is either killed or kidnapped,” said a terrified farmer from Pauwa village, who spoke on condition of anonymity to a security analyst, Bakatsine, residing in the region.

Meanwhile, the notorious bandits didn’t stop at imposing a farm ban; the violent takeover of the communities has also left dozens reportedly killed and abducted in the past week, although official casualty figures are yet to be confirmed.

Furthermore, Bakatsine, told The Guild that health services have also been disrupted, with many clinics and medical personnel fleeing the region.

“They are helpless. Even clinics are no longer safe because the bandits took over everything. Any health worker caught will be killed or kidnapped for ransom”.

Meanwhile, despite the worsening situation, state authorities have yet to issue a formal response, and all efforts to reach the Katsina State police spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, were negative as he has yet to respond to calls as of the time of filing this report.