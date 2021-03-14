Just in: Bandits attack another Kaduna school, airport quarters

The Nigerian military has resisted another attempt by bandits to abduct dozens of students from Government Science Secondary school in Ikara Local Government Area and senior airport staff in Kaduna State.

As gathered, the Nigerian military arrived at both scenes, the school in Ikara Local Government and Kaduna International airport senior staff quarters around Ifira village, Igabi local government, after the bandits had launched the attacks but immediately repelled them.

At the school, it was learnt that 307 students could have been abducted by the bandits, who were reported to have stormed the premises at the wee hours on Sunday, went directly to the dormitories to pick the students and before completing the mission, the soldiers and security men arrived and forced them to flee.

The attack came in the wake of the outstanding hostage crisis involving 39 students of the Federal School of Forestry, Kaduna who were abducted late barely four days ago.

Confirming the attacks, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, at a press briefing on Sunday, noted that the 307 students escaped unhurt, saying after the gunmen arrival, the students alerted the security operatives.

“Between the late hours of Saturday night and the early hours of today, suspected bandits stormed the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara local government area, in an attempt to kidnap students.

“Fortunately, the students utilized the security warning system in place, and were thus able to alert security forces in the area.

“The security forces comprising the troops of the Nigerian Army, Police, and some security volunteers moved swiftly to the school and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee”.

On the airport’s quarters, the Commissioner revealed that troops of the Nigerian Airforce foiled the attack which could have denied the aviation workers their freedom.

According to him, another attack by bandits at the Kaduna International airport senior staff quarters around Ifira village in Igabi local government was resisted by the law enforcement agency, forcing some of them to flee with gunshot wounds.