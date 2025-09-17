JUST IN: Bandit leader frees 28 captives in Katsina after peace deal

A notorious bandit leader in Katsina State, Isya Garwa, has released 28 individuals who were held captive by his men during an attack on vulnerable communities, following a peace agreement reached with local and state authorities.

The captives, including elderly persons and children, were released without any ransom paid by either their families or the state government.

Garwa personnaly handed over the abductees to local officials as part of the peac arrangement, signally his willingness to cooperate with authorities and uphold the terms of the agreement.

The victims, who had been held in captivity for weeks, were drawn from communities such as Mairua, Kanen-Haki, and Yar Dabaru.



Officials in Faskari Local Government Area confirmed that the development was the direct result of dialogue initiated to ease tensions and curb the rising wave of violent attacks in the region.

“The release was made possible through ongoing peace talks, and no money was exchanged,” a council official revealed.

Community leaders hailed the move as a breakthrough, stressing that both parties must remain committed to sustaining the peace.

They also urged the bandit commander to use his influence to persuade other armed groups to abandon hostilities.

A resident speaking to The Guild confidentially expressed joy over the safe return of the abductees but appealed for more concrete security guarantees.

“This is good news for us, but peace will only be meaningful if attacks completely stop,” he said.