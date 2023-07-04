JUST IN: Bamidele, Umahi, Ndume, others emerge 10th senate key officers

The former commissioner for information and strategy in Lagos State, Opeyemi Bamidele, and Ebonyi State former governor, Dave Umahi, have emerged as the Majority leader and Deputy majority leader for the 10th Senate at the National Assembly.

Also, the lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial constituency, Ali Ndume and his colleagues from Kwara South, Lola Ashiru, were picked as the Majority Chief Whip and Deputy majority chief whip at the Senate.

