Report on Interest
under logo

Festivities, extortion reign supreme as hoodlums block…

The Guild

Police arrests 28yrs old suspected gay in Lagos

The Guild

Lagos Govt. may deny contractors certification for…

The Guild
MetroNews

Just In: Baba Ijesha gets N2m bail after over 2months in detention

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha, has been granted N2 million bail by the Special Offense and Domestic violence court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, after over two months in detention over alleged defilement of a 14-year-old child.

According to the court, the actor, aside N2 million bail bond, must provide two sureties and that they must include a legal practitioner while the other must be living in Lagos State.

It would be recalled that the actor was arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command for allegedly defiling the 14-year-old foster child of popular Comedienne, Adekola Adesanya, also known as Princess in the state.

MORE DETAILS LATER

The Guild 3097 posts 36 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: