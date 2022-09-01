JUST IN: Ayu is a prodigal father, never love PDP- Wike

The crisis rocking the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may not end soon after the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said that the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, does not have the party’s interest but rather was only concerned with spending the N14 billion proceed realized from the 2022 primaries conducted across the country, to his benefit.

Wike said that the chairman’s aim was basically to ensure a large share of the funds in PDP’s coffers were diverted into his private account and not to bring progress to PDP particularly, reclaiming all elective public offices in other parties, describing Ayu as a prodigal father that cannot be trusted with any important task.

He warned that PDP may suffer major setbacks during next year’s general election should the party allow Ayu to continue administering the party’s affairs across the country.

The governor stressed that his grievances against the PDP national chairman were not personal but in the interest of the hundreds of members that have been allegedly marginalized by Ayu’s leadership style since his assumption of office.

Addressing guests including former national vice-chairman, Southwest zone for PDP, Olabode George, and his wife and NDLEA ex-boss, Rolly George, and Lagos State former deputy governor, Kofoworola Buknor-Akerele, at the inauguration of the Omerelu internal roads on Thursday.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

