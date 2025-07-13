JUST IN: Awujale passes on hours after Buhari die in London

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Sikiru Adetona, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 91, hours after his friend, former president Muhammadu Buhari, was pronounced dead in London, United Kingdom (UK).

The monarch, according to a palace source, will be laid to rest under the tenets of Islam in the cemetery where other traditional rulers before him were laid to rest.

Adetona’s death came barely two months after celebrating his 91st birthday with President Bola Tinubu and other leaders across the country, extolling the monarch’s values.

The Monarch’s death was confirmed by the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, through a statement made available to newsmen on his official social media handle on Sunday.

Abiodun described the deceased monarch as a major stakeholder in the state government’s effort to boost tourism across the state.

According to the statement, “With deep sorrow, we announce the transition of His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, who joined his ancestors today, July 13, 2025, at the age of 91. This sad development, coinciding with the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, marks a profound loss not just for Ogun State but for the entire nation.

“Oba Adetona, who ascended the throne in 1960, was a symbol of unity, wisdom, and development. Under his reign, Ijebuland witnessed an unparalleled cultural renaissance, infrastructural growth, and economic advancement.

“His role in elevating the Ojude Oba festival to global recognition, alongside his enduring commitment to education, health, and tradition, will remain a timeless legacy. We honour his remarkable contributions and pray that his soul finds eternal rest”.