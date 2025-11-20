JUST IN: Awolowo’s grandson dies 2months after 62nd birthday

The Grandson of the first Premier of the Western region and President of the National Trade Promotion Organisation, Segun Awolowo, has been confirmed dead by the family, barely two months after celebrating his 62nd birthday.

Segun, who was the only son of popular socialite Abah Folawiyo, was a former Executive Director of the National Export Promotion Council before his death.

The family confirmed the legal expert and trade advocate’s death through a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

The family added that visitors would be welcomed at his residence for condolences between 2pm and 4pm daily.

According to the statement, “With extremely heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather- Olusegun Awolowo.

“He was the world’s most phenomenal husband, father, and grandfather — steady, wise, endlessly loving, and the constant anchor of our family. A painfully loyal servant to Nigeria, he dedicated his life to the service of his country with vision, integrity, passion, and unwavering commitment. He was a true family man, a great friend, a wonderful servant of God, and a deeply beautiful human being.

“He loved his family. He loved his work. He loved his country. And he lived every day with purpose, humility, and a generous spirit that touched everyone who knew him.

“We are shattered by this loss, but forever grateful for his life, his legacy, and the love he poured into all of us. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”