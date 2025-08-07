JUST IN: Aviation authority places 6months ban on KWAM1

Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde popularly known as KWAM1, has being placed on a ‘no-fly’ list by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) following an alleged breach of airport security rules at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The ban came after the Federal Government through the Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) carried out investigations to unravel what transpired between the artiste and an airline staff during boarding procedures for a ValueJet Airlines flight (Flight VK 201) which was enroute Lagos.

The Director of Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, confirmed during an interview in a popular television program that Ayinde has been blacklisted from all Nigerian commercial flights for a period of six months.

The decision follows his alleged unruly behavior which reportedly compromised airport protocol and disrupted standard boarding and departure procedures.

According to the NCAA, the pilots involved in the incident have also had their licenses temporarily suspended, pending the outcome of a full investigation.

The agency stressed that aviation safety, order, and respect for standard procedures must be maintained at all times, regardless of status or social standing.

Addressing growing public speculation on social media, the NCAA Director emphasized that there are no “untouchables” in Nigeria’s airspace.

Achimugu dismissed rumors suggesting that the musician would escape sanctions due to his perceived closeness to the presidency.

“The fact that he is a well-known figure or even close to the President does not exempt him from the law,” he said.

“President Bola Tinubu himself is a respecter of the law and would not condone any act that undermines public safety or the regulatory authority of the NCAA,” the director added.

Achimugu also reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensuring that Nigerian airspace remains safe, secure, and governed by clear rules, equally applied to all.