Just in: Autopsy reports show Sylvester Oromoni died natural death- Lagos CP

Following the controversies that had trailed the Lagos State Government clearance of five students and staff of Dowen College, Lekki earlier linked to Sylvester Oromoni’s death, Commissioner of Police for the state Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has disclosed that results of both autopsies conducted on the deceased 12-year-old indicated that he died naturally.

Odumosu said that both reports carried out in Lagos and Warri, Delta State never linked the child’s death to intake of chemical substances nor that he suffered any internal injuries that resulted in his death.

The commissioner, who made the disclosure on Friday during a press briefing held at the Command in Ikeja, stressed that the investigations were transparent, saying all parties were present during the second autopsy.

He noted that the need for the disclosure was to clear doubts of the public on the case and to defuse their mind of the allegations been made publicly on different social media platforms, accusing the law enforcement of compromise.

“At the end of the diligent investigation carried out so far, there is no evidence to establish a case of torture, bullying, and forceful application of poisonous substances against the suspects. All the suspects denied the allegations of torture, bullying, and administering poisonous substances to the deceased.

“The allegation that the deceased was being forced to join a cult group was also not established as other students interviewed denied this.

Final results of the post mortem and toxicology examination conducted both at Warri and Lagos agreed that the deceased died a natural

death”.

The CP added, “For purpose of clarification, it is pertinent to convey to members of the public in simple terms, the commentary/submission of Dr SS Soyemi, the consultant pathologist who led a tear of pathologists to carry out the autopsy. He declared and I quote:

“Sylvester Oromoni Jr, a 12-year old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, reportedly died on November 30, 2021, at a private hospital in Warri, Delta State. It was alleged that the deceased was physically assaulted and poisoned in the school prior to death. The first autopsy was done in Warri on December 2, 2021. Following an order for a second autopsy, the body of the deceased was brought to Lagos for a second autopsy.

“Our findings at the second autopsy include marked pallor of organs, pneumonia (infection of the lungs), infections of the liver and kidneys as well as the heart. These infections emanated from the ankle infection described earlier in the report. Microscopic sections also confirmed these findings.

“Death was caused by Septicaemia following infections of the lungs and kidneys arising from the ankle wound. No evidence of blunt force trauma in this body. The findings in the esophagus and stomach are not compatible with chemical intoxication. Death, in this case, is natural.”

Odumosu, meanwhile, warned youths, who planned further protests at Dowen College in the Lekki area of the state, to desist immediately, saying the law enforcement agency would not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone found obstructing movement in any part of the state.

Some protesters had occupied the front of the school on Thursday to protest the planned reopening of the school, saying the school must remain shut until justice is served on the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni (Junior), a student of the school who died in controversial circumstances in November 2021.

“In spite of the transparent investigation carried out by the police and the non-establishment of prima facie case against the suspects, some members of the Ijaw Youths Council, Lagos led by one Comrade Henry Oyobolo protested in front of Dowen College for over two hours yesterday 6th January, 2022. The protesters including masquerades carried placards and were drumming, thereby causing panic and apprehension.

“The protesters who conducted themselves in a manner capable of causing a breach of peace also caused a temporary traffic jam. But for the professional way the police managed the protest, it would have led to violence.

“Much as we commiserate with the bereaved family on the death of their lovely and promising child, it is advised that the protesters and other individuals or groups who are still aggrieved should go to the law court to seek redress instead of taking the law into their own hands.

“Thus members of the public who may have any misgivings about the outcome of the police investigation, medical inquiry and legal advice with this case are advised to follow due process in law rather than resorting to self-help. The police will not fold their arms and allow any act or omission that could threaten the peace being enjoyed in the state.”

