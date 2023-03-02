JUST IN: Autopsy report shows Chrisland schoolgirl died after electrocution- Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State Government has settled controversies trailing death of 12years old Chrisland schoolgirl, Whitney Adeniran, disclosing that she died after been electrocuted at the Agege Stadium, Agege Local Government.

It said that the autopsy report conducted on her after the demise showed that the schoolgirl’s death was as a result of electrocution and Asphyxia.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, revealed this on Thursday through a statement made available to newsmen after receiving the autopsy report conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Onigbanjo added that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has been instructed to immediately issue legal advice on the matter.

According to the statement, the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, has received the Post Mortem report dated 1st of March, 2023, issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, in respect of Adeniran Omodesola Whitney, who was until her demise, a student of Chrisland School, Opebi.

“The post mortem report revealed the cause of death to be Asphyxia and electrocution. The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has been instructed to immediately issue Legal Advice on the matter.

“We use this medium to commensurate with Whitney’s family, even as we reassure Lagosians that anybody found culpable would immediately be charged to court”.

The state government’s disclosure came hours after the body of the deceased 12-year-old was laid to rest by members o her family and relatives in the state.

The young Adeniran’s body was laid to rest weeks after she was electrocuted while preparing to engage in a march-past during the school’s inter-house sports event in the Agege axis of Lagos.

