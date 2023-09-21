JUST IN: Autopsy on Mohbad’s body concluded, awaiting results- Police

Hours after exhuming the body of deceased Afrobeat artiste, Oladimeji Aloba popularly called MohBad, the Nigerian Police has disclosed that an autopsy to ascertain circumstances surrounding his death has been completed in Lagos State.

It said that all that is left to be completed is the results which would assist the law enforcement agency complete it’s ongoing investigations on what transpired before the singer’s sudden demise in Lagos.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a short statement released by the police through its official social media handle to inform the public on what the agency was doing to unravel reasons behind Mohbad’s death.

According to the statement, The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for Mr. Mohbad has been successfully completed. Further information will be provided as soon as the results are available”.

MOR DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

