JUST IN: Autopsy on Mohbad’s body completed, awaiting results- Police

Hours after exhuming the body of deceased Afrobeat artiste, Oladimeji Aloba popularly called MohBad, the Nigerian Police has disclosed that an autopsy to ascertain circumstances surrounding his death has been completed in Lagos State.

It said that all that is left to be completed is the results which would assist the law enforcement agency complete it’s ongoing investigations on what transpired before the singer’s sudden demise in Lagos.

MOR DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

