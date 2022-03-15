JUST IN: Atletico Madrid, Benfica throw Man Utd, Ajax out of UEFA champions league

The English football giant, Manchester United, and their Dutch counterpart, Ajax, have been edged out of the 2021-2022 Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) by Spanish club, Atletico Madrid, and Portuguese team, Benfica.

During the game played at the Old Trafford and Johan Cruff Arena, both home teams, Ajax and Manchester United lost the game before their fans 1-0 each to Benfica and Atletico Madrid.

While Renan Lodi scored for the Spanish team during their encounter against Manchester United in Old Trafford, Darwin Núñez scored in the 77 minutes of the game to ensure that the Portuguese team proceed to next stage of the tournament.

Benfica’s victory against Ajax extended their unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions, and after winning only one of their last 14 away Champions League matches.

Inspite of dominating the game during a two-legged tie, Ajax was unable to establish a lead which led to their exit from the tournament with 3-2 aggregate to a steadfast Benfica side that defended stoutly and struck from a second-half set-piece.

At Old Trafford, Atletico Madrid advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League courtesy of a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, securing a 2-1 aggregate win in the round-of-16 tie.

As the game progresses, United attempted to pile on pressure but failed to make the breakthrough amid a solid defensive performance from their opponent and Jan Oblak, the Atletico goalkeeper, who stood between the posts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

