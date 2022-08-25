JUST IN: Atiku, Wike signal end to face-off after London meeting

The crisis that had rocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after its presidential primary election may end soon after the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, met for the first time to resolve their differences.

Also present during the meeting to discuss the issues that had caused a rift between Atiku and Wike were the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, his counterpart from Oyo, Seyi Makinde, and Abia governor, Okezie Ikpeazu,

The PDP presidential candidate’s meeting with Wike was reported to have taken place in London on Thursday, hours after reports emerged that the duo is expected to meet in the UK.

It also came after Wike, Makinde, Ortom met with the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to discuss issues including next year’s poll and others.

Wike and Atiku have been at loggerheads over the outcome of the PDP presidential primary which the latter won in May, and the crisis intensified after the former Vice president ignored Wike and picked his Delta counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, as running mate for the poll.

Following the developments, Wike and the chairman of the PDP vice presidential screening committee, Ortom, had accused the party leaders and the candidate of not following laid down rules and honouring promises made to members during the election held in Abuja.

While explaining the rationale behind his choice, Atiku said Okowa is highly experienced, adding that he consulted widely before picking the former lawmaker.

“He personifies not only the seriousness the current moment represents for our country but also the future that our young people yearn for and also deserve,” Atiku said while unveiling Okowa as running mate in June.

“He’s a serving governor who has demonstrated in his state and through his conduct that governance is about service to the people. I know that he will not only add excitement to our energized campaign but will also help to bring focus, discipline, and stability to our government come 2023.”

Since then, the rift between the duo has widened. Efforts to reconcile them have not yielded fruits. Opposition parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) have equally made overtures to Wike, triggering further apprehension in the PDP. Wike had met with the APC presidential flagbearer Bola Tinubu as well as Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

