JUST IN: Atiku resigns from PDP after forming ADC coalition

After many years of active membership, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has parted ways with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

Atiku tendered his resignation weeks after aligning with several key political figures, including former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a coalition platform for opposition parties aiming to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The resignation was conveyed in a letter dated Monday, July 14, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jada 1 Ward, Jada Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

A copy of the letter was shared on Wednesday by the former Vice President’s Special Assistant on Media, through a social media post made available to newsmen.

According to the letter, “I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the opportunities I have been given by the Party. Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a Presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life.

“As a founding father of this esteemed Party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision. However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the Party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for.

“It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognizing the irreconcilable differences that have emerged. I wish the Party and its leadership all the best in the future. Thank you once again for the opportunities and support.