JUST IN: Atiku picks Okowa as running mate for 2023 presidential elections

The People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has picked Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as the Vice presidential candidate to contest with him during the 2023 general elections.

Before his emergence, those who were said to have been shortlisted for screening aside the Delta State Governor were his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike and the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel for the party’s vice-presidential position.

Atiku said that making a choice between the three names had been a difficult decision but that some of the qualities he looked out for include someone who understands the enormity of the challenges facing the country and one who has demonstrated, from experience, that he can proffer some solutions.

Speaking during a meeting attended by PDP executives at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, on Thursday,

the presidential candidate said that he looked out for one who has the qualities of a president, who can stand in for him when he’s not around.

According to him, while all the three names submitted were qualified, he had to settle for just one which was Okowa.

“I am delighted to announce Governor Okowa as my vice presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity and prosperity for all. as one we can get it done.” he said.

As gathered, Okowa was said to have played a key role in the victory of Atiku at the primaries and he is said to be a cross between the South-East and the South-South.

