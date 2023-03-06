JUST IN: Atiku, PDP Govs take protest to streets against Tinubu’s victory

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and State Governors have hit the streets of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, to kick against declaration of Bola Tinubu as winner of the 2023 presidential election in the country.

Atiku and the governors including Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal, defied Abuja Sun to march across the FCT, demanding that the election be canceled and that INEC conduct another poll before the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure elapses.

Also present at the protest was the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and others.

They were joined in the protest by youths and Atiku supporters on Monday, blocking the INEC headquarters’ entrance, to demand that the process should be canceled immediately after it was flawed.

Speaking at the headquarters of INEC, Atiku said the protest would continue every day or every other day until INEC decide to do what they requested.

According to him, “We are protesting and we have every right to protest. It doesn’t stop us from going to court. The fact is that we are protesting. We will protest for a very long time. Either every day or every other day.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Voters’ Education, and Publicity, Festus Okoye, received the protest letter from the Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

The electoral body had declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC as the winner of the election having polled a total vote of 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival and the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) polled 6,101,533 votes.

However, the main opposition party accused INEC of compromise and described 2023 as the worst election Nigeria ever witnessed since the return of democracy in 1999.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

