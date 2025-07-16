JUST IN: Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai visit Buhari’s family over ex-leader’s demise

As dignitaries from across the country and beyond continue to send messages to commiserate with the family over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai have joined hundreds of political figures in paying a condolence visit to the bereaved.

The visit came barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu led thousands of eminent Nigerians, along with emissaries from several African and European countries, to lay the former president to rest in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

The prominent political figures, who visited to commiserate with Buhari’s family following his death at a medical facility in London, were accompanied by several other dignitaries who took time from their busy schedules to offer condolences and prayers for the peaceful repose of the late leader.

Their joint visit reflects the significance of Buhari’s legacy and the sense of unity his passing has evoked among key national figures, regardless of political affiliations.

During the visit on Wednesday in Daura, the former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, was seen offering heartfelt condolences to Buhari’s daughters, expressing deep sympathy over the loss of their father.

Atiku and El-Rufai also visited the late president’s grave, where they observed prayers and paid tribute to the man who once led the nation.



As more political figures and associates continue to send condolences or make their way to Daura, Vice President Kashim Shettima and Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda are also expected to arrive soon, accompanied by members of the federal government delegation dispatched by the President.

According to information gathered by The Guild, a prayer session will be held at Buhari’s residence by 12 noon.

MORE DETAILS COMING.