JUST IN: Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, others arrive venue for coalition unveiling

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and other key political figures have arrived at the venue for the official unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a unifying political platform adopted by a coalition of opposition groups aiming to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming general election.

The gathering comes after earlier delays, following the cancellation of a fully paid reservation at the Wells Carlton Hotel, where the event was originally scheduled to take place.

The unveiling ceremony is being held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, bringing together prominent opposition leaders to formally introduce the ADC as the central platform for challenging the APC in the 2027 elections.

Also in attendance are former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who have recently been named as interim National Chairman and Secretary, respectively, of ADC, the party now serving as the operational platform for the newly formed coalition.

Other attendees at the high-profile political gathering include Senator Dino Melaye, former Youth and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung, PDP chieftain and media personality Dele Momodu, Senator Gabriel Suswam, Senator Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party, former Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha, and retired Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Delegates representing the PDP, Labour Party, Social Democratic Party (SDP), and other smaller opposition parties are also present, lending strong support to the official inauguration of the alliance, which aims to present a united front ahead of the 2027 presidential race.