JUST IN: Atiku, Mark, El-Rufai meet over 2027 poll

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2027 presidential election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai have met to map out strategies to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming polls.

The trio, who have adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a coalition platform to defeat Tinubu in the 2027 election, also met with other stakeholders of the party in Abuja to strengthen their alliance and coordinate efforts for the upcoming polls.

The Thursday meeting comes amid ongoing political efforts by various parties to position themselves for power in the coming months, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) intensifying moves to retain the presidency after already securing control of over 20 states across the country.





According to Atiku, who shared this update on his official page on Thursday, the ADC stakeholders meeting, is a gathering of Nigerians united against those promoting poverty and insecurity in the country.

He said, “I am currently at the stakeholders meeting of the Coalition African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja. It’s a meeting of the Nigerian people against the oligarchs who promote poverty and insecurity in the land.

MORE DETAILS COMING.