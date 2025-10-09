JUST IN: Atiku endorses Sowore’s campaign demanding Kanu’s release

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has openly backed Omoyele Sowore’s ongoing campaign for the release of detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, describing his prolonged incarceration as a national disgrace and a violation of the rule of law.

Atiku declared that standing by court rulings is the true test of Nigeria’s commitment to democracy, insisting that defying judicial orders weakens citizens’ faith in justice and governance.

He stressed that it was time for the government to either release Kanu or prosecute him in line with due process, rather than perpetuating what he termed “an abuse of power.”

The former Vice President made the declaration in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, where he strongly condemned the Federal Government’s continued detention of Kanu despite several court rulings granting him bail.

“The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains an open sore on our nation’s conscience and a stain on our belief in the rule of law,” Atiku stated.

“Defying court orders that granted him bail is an abuse of power and an assault on justice. I, therefore, lend my voice in full support of the campaign led by @YeleSowore for his immediate release or due prosecution.”

The Guild reports that Atiku’s endorsement comes shortly after human rights activist and AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, launched a renewed campaign urging prominent Southeast figures such as Peter Obi, Governor Charles Soludo, and Governor Alex Otti to join a peaceful march to Aso Rock in demand for Kanu’s freedom.

Nnamdi Kanu has been held in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021 after his arrest and extradition from Kenya, a move that continues to spark domestic and international criticism over alleged human rights violations.