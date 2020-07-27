Just In: Atiku commends FG on school reopening, suggests proper preparatory classes

Hours after approving August 4 for school reopening and resumption of academic activities for students in exit classes across the nation, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the Federal Government for the decision, saying the step was in the best interest of students, especially those in JSS3 and SS3 and that affected students be made to go through proper preparatory classes before examinations commence.

The government earlier today approved August 4, 2020, as resumption date for students in exit classes to sit for their examination across the nation after disruption of academic calendar occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

This is coming as the apex government also announced that the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination organized by the West Africa Examination Council would commence on 17th of August, 2020 and that students would have two weeks preparation ahead of the examinations.

Reacting to the announcement through a post on his social media page on Monday, Atiku, who contested the 2019 presidential election under the banner of Peoples Democratic Party, said the Federal Ministry of Education decision was in line with his campaign for schools’ reopening after the earlier announced cancellation of the exams by FG.

“The announcement by the FMoE that the WAEC exam will hold in August is commendable. Learning must go on, especially for exit stage students. I do hope, however, that students writing the exams are well prepared through home study during the lockdown. I wish them the very best.

I commend the FMoE for acceding to the patriotic counsel that myself and other well-meaning Nigerians and organisations gave with regards to not cancelling the WASSCE exams,” he wrote.