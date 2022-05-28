JUST IN: Atiku becomes PDP presidential flagbearer through 371 delegates’ votes

The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate after polling 371 votes, edging out Rivers States Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other aspirants from the race to lead the party to 2023 election.

Atiku’s victory at the PDP’s presidential primary marked his fifth presidential primary in his strive to rule Nigeria after leaving office in 2007 as Vice president.

To become PDP’s flagbearer on Saturday, Atiku got the highest vote as against the 237 votes polled by his major challenger, Wike, who during the exercise pleaded with the delegates to consider him better than all aspirants.

Other aspirants at the primary in Abuja, Akwa-Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Muhammed had 38 votes each while the Senate former Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim, who both got 20 and 14 votes respectively.

Other aspirants that could not outmuscled Atiku were the only female,Tari Diana Oliver, who got one vote and Sam Ohuabunwa, a medical expert, had one vote recorded before his name.

Before voting commenced on Saturday, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, stepped down for Atiku, a move that strengthened the Adamawa politician’s bid for the ticket.

MORE DETAILS SOON

