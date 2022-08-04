JUST IN: Atiku appoints Melaye, APC ex-chieftain as 2023 poll campaign spokespersons

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed an ex-Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dino Melaye, and All Progressives Congress (APC) former chieftain, Dr. Daniel Bwala, as spokespersons for the upcoming presidential poll.

Atiku said that the appointment of both men, who have performed excellently in different positions previously held, take effect immediately, to avoid any lapses.

In a statement released on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe, the PDP presidential candidate said that both men would be responding officially for the 2023 election campaign.

According to the statement, “Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has appointed Senator Dino Melaye and Dr. Daniel Bwala as spokespersons to the Presidential candidate of the PDP for the upcoming presidential campaign.

“Malaye is a politician and a member of the 8th Senate, who represented Kogi West Senatorial district. He hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State. Bwala, on the other hand, is a legal practitioner, politician, and public affairs analyst. He hails from Adamawa State”.

Bwala’s appointment came weeks after dumping the APC over its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s decision to pick Borno State former governor, Kashim Shettima, a development that has attracted public outcry particularly on their faith, Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Bwala, while leaving the ruling party, argued that the choice of Tinubu’s running mate was wrong and that it has marginalised non-Muslim members of the APC in the equation in the country.

