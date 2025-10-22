JUST IN: ASUU suspends strike after FG’s promise on improved welfare

After weeks of tension and uncertainty in Nigeria’s university system, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its two-week warning strike following renewed assurances from the Federal Government to address the lecturers’ welfare and other long-standing concerns.

The union stated that the decision was reached following constructive engagement with government representatives, which resulted in a fresh commitment to implement parts of the long-negotiated 2009 ASUU-FG agreement and improve working conditions across public universities.

The announcement was made after an extensive National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that lasted through the night and concluded in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja.

ASUU National President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, who confirmed the resolution in a briefing with journalists on Wednesday, noted that the suspension followed a careful review of the government’s recent actions and promises.

“We have observed some level of progress, particularly in the renewed willingness to reopen talks on our major demands. For this reason, NEC decided to suspend the strike in good faith,” he stated.

He added that the move was also influenced by appeals from key stakeholders, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), students’ unions, and members of the public who urged both parties to return to the dialogue table rather than allow another prolonged shutdown of universities.

ASUU had embarked on the warning strike on October 13 to demand, among other issues, the conclusion of the renegotiated 2009 agreement, payment of withheld salaries and arrears, improved university funding, and the release of outstanding third-party deductions such as cooperative and union contributions.

The union had also protested against what it called the victimisation of its members at institutions including Lagos State University (LASU), Prince Abubakar Audu University, and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

Piwuna clarified that the suspension of the strike should not be mistaken for an end to ASUU’s agitation.

“This is not a victory celebration but an opportunity for the government to prove its sincerity by fulfilling the promises made. We will not hesitate to take further action if commitments are not honoured,” he warned.

However, the development has brought temporary relief to students and university managements nationwide, many of whom had feared a recurrence of the prolonged disruptions that have plagued Nigeria’s academic calendar in recent years.