Just In: Aston Villa terminates player’s contract over poor performance

The English Premier League (EPL) team, ç Football Club, has terminated the contract of its midfielder, Henri Lansbury, over poor performance, ending the player’s four years stay in the club.

It added that the contract was terminated after the player representatives and the club met and had a mutual agreement that both parties should part ways.

The termination of the contract came barely six months to the completion of the four years and a half contract signed in 2017 which led to the player’s move from Nottingham Forest to the club.

In the four years’ stay at the club, the midfielder made 53 appearances in all competitions for Aston Villa, scoring two goals while on the pitch

Aston Villa, in a short statement released on its official website on Friday, commended the player for his service to the club and wish him all the very best for the future.

Meanwhile, sources said that another Championship team, Bristol City, was already preparing to capture him and fortify the team considering his experience at the league cadre.

Earlier, Villa manager, Dean Smith, confirmed midfielder Lansbury was available and the Championship side were hopeful of landing the 30-year-old before Monday’s deadline.