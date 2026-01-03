Aston Villa moves second on EPL log after beating N.Forest

Aston Villa have beaten Nottingham Forest to move past Manchester City in second place on the Premier League table following a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

John McGinn scored a second half brace after Ollie Watkins had out Villa in the lead in the opening half, all goals enough for the Midland club despite Morgan Gibbs-White’s goal for Forest.

Watkins prodded him his fourth goal in three games helping Villa to an 11th straight home win, their best run in 36 years, after the show by McGinn added to Forest’s woes as they suffered a fourth straight league defeat for the first time in over two years.

Gibbs-White coolly made it 2-1 but goalkeeper John went walkabout and McGinn restored Villa’s two-goal advantage when he found the empty net from 35 yards

Sean Dyche’s men, who were staggering in the game only had an effort from Omari Hutchinson as they rarely threatened and could have been behind early when goalkeeper, John Victor, brilliantly denied Watkins.

Following the defeat at Villa Park on Saturday, Forest travel to third-bottom West Ham on Tuesday for a crucial reunion with former manager Nuno Espirito Santo while Villa visit Crystal Palace.