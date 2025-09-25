JUST IN: As President, ethnic groups will be equal- Atiku

Following reports suggesting that he would favour a certain ethnic group if elected in the 2027 presidential election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denounced the claims, stating that they are part of a propaganda scheme aimed at causing division among Nigerians.

This came barely six hours after several media organisations published reports quoting a self-acclaimed media aide to the former Vice President, Kola Johnson, who claimed that Atiku had pledged that the interest of the Yoruba would “occupy a topmost place” in his administration’s policies if elected President in 2027.

However, the five-time presidential candidate, in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, distanced himself from the report and denied ever engaging Johnson as a media consultant, aide, or associate.

Atiku further accused the Presidency of being behind the claims, alleging that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is now hiring faceless mercenaries to fabricate fake stories and circulate unauthorized statements against him.

According to him, “Presidency engaged in high-level propaganda, disinformation against Atiku We have observed with concern a certain self-styled “media consultant,” one Kola Johnson, issuing press releases in the name of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“Our findings point directly to the Presidency, which in its desperation to smear opposition leaders, has resorted to hiring faceless mercenaries to fabricate fake stories and circulate unauthorized statements on Atiku.

“Particularly offensive is the false claim attributed to this individual that an Atiku administration would be dominated by a single ethnic group. This disinformation is part of a calculated propaganda project designed to ridicule Atiku in the media.

“Let it be clear: Atiku Abubakar has never engaged one Kola Johnson as a media consultant, aide, or associate. Any statement issued in that name is fake and should be disregarded. We urge media houses that have published such falsehoods to immediately retract them.

“We caution Nigerians, especially the media, to remain vigilant against the propaganda schemes of the Tinubu administration, which now include circulating fabricated statements through compromised journalists.

“For the record, authentic information from Atiku Abubakar is only released through the Atiku Media Office, signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, or the Special Assistant on Public Communications. Editors and media gatekeepers are strongly advised to verify with the AMO before publication.