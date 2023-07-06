JUST IN: Arsenal midfielder joins Bayer Leverkusen for £21.4m

After assisting English football giant, Arsenal, to clinch the league second spot and automatic qualification for Champions League group stage, Switzerland midfielder, Granit Xhaka, has left the Emirate to join German side, Bayer Leverkusen, in a £21.4 million deal.

The 30years old Switzerland midfielder has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga club, ending his seven years stay with the London club.

His arrival was announced on Thursday by the German club in a statement released on its website, describing him as a top player that fit the club’s plans for the new season.

“In Granit we have been able to bring in an absolute top player,” Bayer 04 sporting managing director, Simon Rolfes, added.

“His ability on the pitch is well known. But, above all, there are few players who are able to so convincingly lead a team like he does thanks to his outstanding mentality and personality,” said the Bayer 04 sporting managing director in praise of the 30-year-old midfielder.

For Xhaka, the move to Leverkusen represents a return to the Bundesliga where he pulled the strings in midfield for Borussia Mönchengladbach from 2012 to 2016.

“I know the league inside out and I watched it when I was in London. Bayer 04 is a club with an impressive history and ambitious targets,” declared the 6′ 1″ left-footer.

“Above all, I see it as a club with a great future. Discussions with the management have been incredibly motivating. Everybody here is ambitious and wants to achieve something – I’m very much looking forward to the next few years.”

Xhaka, who joined the Gunners in 2016 and was briefly captain in 2019, had a year left on his contract but was expected to leave the club this summer, after his playing time was limited by the new manager, Michel Arteta.

To fill his vacuum, Arsenal is on the verge of signing England midfielder, Declan Rice, in a British record deal from West Ham.

Xhaka scored 23 goals in 297 appearances for the Gunners, helping them win the FA Cup twice and finish runners-up in the Premier League last season, marking a return to the continent.

He scored twice during the final game of the season, a 5-0 home win against Wolves, before being given a standing ovation as he was substituted late on.

That was in stark contrast to an angry confrontation with Arsenal fans after being substituted against Crystal Palace in October 2019, after which he admitted he was close to leaving the club.

That resulted in him being stripped of the captaincy – just over a month after he had been handed the armband by then manager, Unai Emery.

Arsenal rejected a bid of £12.9 million for Xhaka from Roma in 2021 and later that summer he signed a one-year contract extension to 2024.

Xhaka previously spent four years playing in the Bundesliga for Borussia Monchengladbach, who he left to join the Gunners for a reported £35 million in 2016.

