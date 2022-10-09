Report on Interest
JUST IN: Arsenal beats Liverpool 3-2, returns to premier league top spot

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The English football team, Arsenal, has retained its top position in the premier league after defeating Liverpool 3-2 during their week nine encounter

Following the defeat at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, Liverpool has dropped down to 10th position with Fulham taking over their previous position after beating Leeds United.

Arsenal got off to a perfect start when Gabriel Martinelli put them ahead after 58 seconds but Liverpool responded well through its striker, Darwin Nunez, who deservedly got them level when he slid home his colleague, Luis Diaz, cross after 34 minutes of the counter.

Liverpool, who felt they were denied a penalty when defender Gabriel handled in the first half, felt a further sense of injustice when Thiago Alcantara was penalised for a challenge on Gabriel Jesus with 14 minutes remaining in the game.

After the referee pointed to the spot for the kick, Saka coolly converted the kick and settled a thrilling encounter as well as restoring Arsenal back to top of the league table.

