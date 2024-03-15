JUST IN: Arsenal, Bayern to play champions league quarter final

English football club, Arsenal, has been handed a touch UEFA Champions League quarter-finals draw after it was peered with German champions, Bayern Munich, a team it has been struggling to eliminate from the competition.

The Mikel Arteta led team would have to achieve what his predecessors including Arsenal Wenger was unable to during his reign as the club’s longest serving manager.

Aside from Arsenal, 2023/2024 concluded at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday also peered Spanish giant, Real Madrid against Manchester City, who were the defending champion.

Also, Atlético de Madrid of Spain would have to better their German rival, Borussia Dortmund, twice to book a slot in the semi-final of the.competition.

Meanwhile, another Spanish team, Barcelona, would be confronting French giant, Paris Saint Germaine (PSG), in the quarter final stage.

The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first legs are scheduled for April 9 and 10, followed by the second legs on April 16 and 17.

However, the UCL Semi-final will be played between winner of Athletico Madrid/Dortmund vs PSG/Barcelona

The second match would be between winner of Arsenal/Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid/Man City which the first legs will take place on April 30 and May 1, with the return legs occurring on May 7 and 8.