JUST IN: Army rescues Zamfara college former provost, son from bandits

The Nigerian Army troops attached to Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji has rescued , a former Provost Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau, Hassan Augie, and his son, from armed bandits in Zamfara State.

They were rescued by the troops during clashes with bandits along Shemori – Yandoto road at Marke general area.

As gathered, the clashes started when the troops, while on a routine patrol, encountered an unspecified number of armed Bandits, resulting to exchange of gunfire.

After several minutes, the bandits were reported to have fled in disarray into the forest due to the troops’ superiority fire power.

This was confirmed by the Nigerian Army on Friday through a statement released to newsmen.

According to the statement, “The OPHD troops immediately went in hot pursuit of the Bandits into the forest which forced them to abandon 2 civilians who were rescued from the Bandits unhurt. and recovered 2 operational motorcycles of the fleeing bandits.

“During an interview with the rescued persons they were identified as Dr Hassan Abubakar Augie, a former Provost Federal College of Education (, Technical) Gusau and his son. Preliminary investigation revealed that the abductees were abducted by Armed bandits late last night from his residence and were taken into the forest before the timely arrival of troops who rescued them.

“The duo victims have been reunited with their families amidst jubilation while the troops maintained aggressive vigilance and patrol in the general area”.

