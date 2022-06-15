JUST IN: Army rescues another Chibok girl in Borno

One of the over 100 missing female schoolchildren from Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) in Chibok, Borno State has been reported found and rescued by the Nigerian Army, eight years after their abduction by members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

The former student has been identified as Mary Ngoshe and she was said to have been found with her son around Ngoshe axis of the state.

Confirming the development, the Nigerian Army, in a short statement released on Wednesday, said that the girl was rescued from the forest yesterday by troops of 26 Task Force Brigade.

The Military added that the troops on patrol around Ngoshe in Borno intercepted her and the son while roaming about in the bush often dominated by the terrorists.

According to the statement released on the army’s social media handle, she is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok in 2014. Further exploitation ongoing”.

It would be recalled that 276 teenage girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists from their school in April 2014 to start a broken new life deep in the forest of horror.

Data from the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign shows that of 276 who were abducted, 57 escaped, 107 were released after negotiations between the insurgents and the government, and 112 remain missing or held captive.

Months after, the number of those missing dropped to 109 after three of them returned home. And of the three, two, Ruth Pogu and Hassana Adamu, returned with two children they bore within the time they were in captivity.

Also, at least 20 parents of the missing girls were reported to have died from heart-related conditions, have nothing to show for years of protests, vigils and pleas for the government to rescue their children from the terrorist den.

They are rather left with thoughts of their children’s new life reformed terrorist ideologies and memories largely reduced to the anniversary of their kidnap.

