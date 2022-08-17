JUST IN: Army rescues abducted mother, infant, five others in Kaduna

After several weeks in the bandits’ den, Khadijah Mohammed, along with her infant child, as well as five other abductees have regained freedom and reunited with their families after troops of the Nigerian Army destroyed enclaves of bandit and terrorist in Kaduna State.

Other abductees that were rescued by the troops of Operation Forest Sanity from bandits in Kuriga and Manini communities, Chikun Local Government were identified as Sahura Hamisu, Ramlatu Umar, Saudatu Ibrahim, Maryam Shittu, and Fatima Shuaibu.

The abductees were said to have been rescued by the troops while clearing the terrorists’ camp after several minutes of clashes at the bandits’ enclaves within the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed the rescue operations and clearance operations in identified bandit and terrorist enclaves around the state.

In a statement released after the arrest on Wednesday, Aruwan promised that the state government would continue to support security agencies to maintain peace and harmony, so as to aid residents in going about their businesses without any hindrances. According to the statement, “The Kaduna State Government has received security report, and especially the rescue of six kidnapped citizens, with gratitude. The Government warmly commended the troops, police personnel, intelligence operatives, vigilante members, and other security forces, for another successful round of operations. “The Kaduna State Government conveys its deep appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, and the Director General, Department of State Services, for the ongoing wave of onslaughts against criminal enclaves. “Security forces will continue operations in the general area and other locations of interest across the state. Further updates will be reported accordingly”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

