JUST IN: Army rescues abducted mother, infant, five others in Kaduna

After several weeks in the bandits’ den, Khadijah Mohammed, along with her infant child, as well as five other abductees have regained freedom and reunited with their families after troops of the Nigerian Army destroyed enclaves of bandit and terrorist in Kaduna State.
Other abductees that were rescued by the troops of Operation Forest Sanity from bandits in Kuriga and Manini communities, Chikun Local Government were identified as Sahura Hamisu, Ramlatu Umar, Saudatu Ibrahim, Maryam Shittu, and Fatima Shuaibu.
The abductees were said to have been rescued by the troops while clearing the terrorists’ camp after several minutes of clashes at the bandits’ enclaves within the state.