JUST IN: Army recovers 41 arms, others during IPOB hideout clearance 

No fewer than 41 arms including 22 pump action rifles, 19 Dane guns were said to have been recovered by the Nigerian Army from hideout of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate; Eastern Security Network ( ESN) in Orsumoghu, Ihiala Local Government, Anambra State.

Also recovered by the Troops of 82 Division were assorted mobile phones, SIM cards, a monitor, and a laptop as well as one operational Hilux vehicle and various voodoo items.

During the clearance operations along the border communities in the state, the military men were reported to have met stiff resistance from the gunmen as they closed in on their enclave.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Nwachukwu Onyema, who confirmed the development, said that they were overwhelmed by the troops’ superior firepower which forced them to abandon their hideout.

In the statement made available to newsmen on Monday, Onyema alleged that members of the notorious groups had serially launched attacks on defenseless civilians and security targets from the demolished hideout.

As gathered, during different attacks, the gunmen killed officers of different security agencies including police stations, setting free suspects under detention and set public infrastructures on fire

“Investigations revealed that the hideout served as the operational base of one Innocent Obieke (aka Double Lion), who is said to be the head of the vigilante group in the area, but surreptitiously coordinates the criminal activities of IPOB/ESN in the area. The suspect is currently on the run, while troops have intensified operations to close in on him and his cohort.

“Members of the general public are please enjoined to continue to support troops and other security agencies with credible and timely information that will lead to the arrest of criminal elements in their vicinity”, the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

