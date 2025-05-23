JUST IN: Army kills 16 Boko Harams during clashes in Borno

The Nigerian Army has successfully repelled a coordinated attack launched by armed fighters from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during a fierce overnight confrontation that resulted in the death of 16 terrorists.

The clash reportedly began around 1 a.m. when a surveillance unit detected unusual movement involving a large number of armed insurgents on motorcycles advancing toward a Nigerian Army formation under the cover of darkness.

In a swift response, soldiers initiated a barrage of indirect fire to disrupt the advancing insurgents, welcoming them with heavy firepower which completely overwhelmed the terrorists.

The insurgents, believed to be targeting a brigade base in a tactical assault, were met with unexpected resistance as ground troops—reinforced by air support—launched a coordinated counteroffensive that decimated their ranks.

According to information gathered from the Nigerian military, the intense engagement occurred in Damboa, Borno State, during the early hours of Friday and lasted nearly two hours before the attackers retreated under sustained pressure.

“Sixteen of the terrorists were neutralised in the operation,” a senior military official confirmed, adding that search and pursuit operations were ongoing to capture those who fled the scene.

Amid the firefight, an ammunition storage area was briefly compromised, but troops quickly regained control of the facility, averting any major damage or escalation.