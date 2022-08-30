JUST IN: Army kill one bandit, arrests three others in Kaduna 

The Nigerian Army troops deployed to Kaduna has killed one bandit and arrested three others during a face-off in some of the communities in the state.

Also, the troops has recovered one AK 47 rifle, 27 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 18 Motorcycles from the bandits after the clashes that was said to have lasted for several minutes.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed the casualties figure through a statement released on Tuesday.

Nwachukwu, while disclosing that the clashes occurred yesterday evening, explained that the troop was led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja.

He noted that Lagbaja was accompanied by a team of Operational commanders and operatives that ensured that the bandits in Buruku, Udawa, Manini, Birnin Gwari, Doka, Maganda, Kuyello and Dogon Dawa communities were cleared.

According to the statement, in the fire fight that ensued during the engagements, the patrol team overpowered the bandits with superior fire power neutralizing, one of them, while three others were captured alive, as some of the criminal elements escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Members of the public, particularly health facilities and paramedics are please urged to watch out for persons who may be seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds and please report to relevant security agencies”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

