Friday, August 2, 2024
JUST IN: Army goes after hunger protest sponsors amid violence 

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Following the violence that trailed protests against economic hardship across the country, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has disclosed that the military has concluded plans to go after sponsors of the demonstration.

Aside from the sponsors, Musa said that the young Nigerians that implemented the sponsors command would also be apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He disclosed this on Friday while briefing newsmen on reasons the Nigerian Army didn’t deploy troops to quell the violence that marred the protest especially across northern states.

His words: “I can assure you that is being done. We are taking steps from that. We are going behind to ensure that we identify all those that were involved (because) there are individuals sponsoring and pushing them to do these things (violence). we are going after them”.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Katsina Govt. declares 24-hour curfew after hunger protest turn violent

