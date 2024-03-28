JUST IN: Army declares varsity lecturer, monarch, six others wanted over 17 soldiers’ death

Less than 24 hours after remains of the 17 soldiers killed in Delta State were laid to rest, the Defence Headquarters has declared a varsity lecturer, Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, the newly-installed Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Clement Ikolo, Urhukpe 1, and six othera wanted over alleged involvement in the circumstances surrounding their murder in the state.

Others declared wanted by the Nigerian Army were: Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbo (a.k.a Amagben), Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki, Reuben Baru, and a female, Igoli Ebi.

The military released the list of wanted suspects linked to the soldiers murder on Thursday in Abuja after all efforts to get them in the communities surrounding Okuama proved abortive.

As gathered, the suspects residents of the Okuama Community where the military officers including the Commanding Officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain and 13 soldiers were ambushed and murdered with body scattered inside forest.

The troops were ambushed and killed while responding to a distress call arising from a boundary clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State.

MORE DETAILS SOON