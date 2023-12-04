Report on Interest
Army arrests two NIMC staff enrolling foreigners in Niger…

Osun EndSARS panel begins investigation on police brutality

A Yoruba king’s Sodom and Gomorrah

JUST IN: Army claim responsibility for Kaduna villagers’ death

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Nigerian Army has claimed responsibility for the bombing and death of villagers during a Maulud Nabiy celebration in Tudun Biriin, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The army, however, said that the airstrikes carried out inside the village were not targeted at the residents but terrorists that were terrorising the communities across the state.

As gathered, during the airstrike attacks, no fewer than 30 residents allegedly died while others sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attack yesterday.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statementade available to newsmen on Monday, stated that the Army claimed responsibility for the unfortunate incident.

“The Kaduna State Government has received briefings on Sunday night’s attack which left several citizens dead and others injured. In a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.

“The General Officer Commanding One Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community,” the statement read in part.

It further stated that the deputy governor at the end of the closed door meeting conveyed condolences of the government and people of Kaduna State to the families that lost their loved ones.

“As of the time of this update, search-and-rescue efforts are still ongoing, as dozens of injured victims have been evacuated to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital by the Government.

“Heads of security agencies who attended the meeting include the Commissioner of Police, MY Garba, and Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) Abdul Eneche. The Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of Jam’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Professor Shafi’u Abdullahi, led other religious leaders. Also present at meeting was the District of Rigasa, Alhaji Aminu Idris in whose domain the incident occurred,” the statement added.

