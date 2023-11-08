JUST IN: Army arrests Plateau chief’s allege killer in Lagos

The Nigerian Army has arrested the suspected killer of a Plateau chief, Adamu Gabdo, in Lagos, ending over one month of intensive search for the chief’s alleged murderer, following the discovery of the deceased chief’s body after being declared missing in the state.

The suspect, Philip Gokas, popularly called Jaykimo, was apprehended by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) tactical team in Ogba axis of the state, where he was found enjoying himself and drinking beer at a football viewing centre.

On Wednesday, it was learnt that the tactical team trailed the suspect to the Lagos community, following weeks of painstaking manhunt to bring the suspected criminal to Justice.

Jaykimo’s arrest was confirmed by the Nigerian Army through a statement released on its official social media handle, just as it released other details on the suspect.

The suspect, it was learnt, has fully confessed to the crime and provided crucial information that will aid in the arrest of additional individuals involved in the murder of the chief who was kidnapped from his house and killed by the suspect along with others.

The General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Maj Gen AE Abubakar, in the statement, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the public for their support and cooperation throughout this investigation.

According to him, the recovery of the body of the late Ardo of Panyam and the subsequent arrest of Philip Gokas would not have been possible without the invaluable assistance and information provided by the community.

“We assure the public that our efforts to ensure the safety and security of all citizens will not waver and remain paramount. We will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders and engage in continuous dialogue to foster peace and tranquility in the area”, he added.

The officer further reiterated that the criminal act was perpetrated by a few bad eggs in the society and does not represent the intent of the good people of Panyam who have lived for years peacefully with their Fulani brothers.

